Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2024: ADM, CELH, M, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently up 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.2%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) was retreating more than 16% after saying it has put Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar on administrative leave amid an investigation into the agriculture firm's accounting practices.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) was up more than 2% after saying it expanded its sales and distribution operations into Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

Macy's (M) was more than 1% higher after it rejected Arkhouse Management's and Brigade Capital Management's unsolicited non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $21 in cash per share, citing concerns over the bidders' financing plan and the proposal's "lack of compelling value."

