Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2021: EDU, BJRI, CHDN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were declining by 0.40% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently slipping by 0.73%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) was shedding over 1% in value even as it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.43 per American depositary share, up from $0.36 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.33.

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) was declining by more than 2% after saying it expects Q4 revenue of $197 million as comparable restaurant sales declined by an estimated 32.3% during the period amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimate was in line with the forecast of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) said it plans to launch desktop and mobile versions of its TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming platform in Michigan. Churchill Downs was slightly lower in recent trading.

