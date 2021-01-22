Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2021: CCL,CUK,CLII,XL

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Carnival (CCL,CUK) slid 2.8% after Friday canceling more cruises and extended its pause on its US departures through April 30 and for all of its operations in Australia through May 19. The company also canceled its itineraries in Europe for the Carnival Legend and delayed the launch of its Mardi Gras cruise ship from Port Canaveral, Fla., until May 29.

To the upside, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (CLII) rallied Friday, speeding as much as 80% higher to a best-ever $24 a share, after the blank check company announced plans to merge with electric vehicle charger company EVgo, which will trade under the EVGO ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange following the deal's expected mid-year close.

XL Group (XL) rose 9.7% after BTIG began coverage of the auto parts company with a buy investment recommendation and a $30 price target.

