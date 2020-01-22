Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2020: PM,MO,HMC,TMC,TSLA,GM,F,NFLX

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.61%

MCD +0.41%

DIS +0.61%

CVS +0.04%

KO +0.52%

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead just over 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Philip Morris International (PM) was slightly higher after CEO Andre Calantzopoulos Wednesday confirmed merger talks with rival cigarette-maker Altria (MO) have ended without a deal. Although there had been speculation that the companies still were discussing a transaction that would reunite the company decades after their split, Calantzopoulos said in a CNBC interview televised from Davos, Switzerland, that was not the case.

In other sector news:

(+) Tesla (TSLA) rose nearly 3% on Wednesday, lifting the company's market capitalization above $100 billion. With Wednesday's gains, the electric vehicle manufacturer is now worth more than rivals General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) combined.

(-) Honda Motor Co. (HMC) declined fractionally following reports the automaker is recalling 2.7 million of its older vehicles in North America due to potentially defective Takata airbag inflators. Rival Toyota Wednesday also said it was recalling about 2.9 million of its cars built between 2011 to 2019 equipped with an electronic control unit from an unnamed supplier linked to a possible incomplete deployment of airbags.

(-) Netflix (NFLX) fell over 4%. The streaming video service late Tuesday reported Q4 net income of $1.30 per share, up from $0.30 per share last year, while revenue increased 30.5% to $5.47 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to earn $0.53 per share, which may not be comparable, on $5.45 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.