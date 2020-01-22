Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2020: EXPR, TSLA, NFLX, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.34%

MCD: +0.68%

DIS: +0.52%

CVS: -0.58%

KO: +0.21%

Consumer heavyweights were mixed in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Express (EXPR), which was gaining over 9% in value as it narrowed its earnings outlook for Q4 of fiscal year 2019 and introduced measures to cut operating costs and save $80 milllion in the next three years. The fashion retailer said it expects Q4 adjusted profit per share to between $0.17 to $0.19 compared with the previous range of $0.16 to $0.21.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) has reached a settlement with Michigan that will allow the company to directly sell and service its electric vehicles in the state, according to media reports that cited sources familiar with the matter. Tesla was recently climbing by more than 4%.

In other sector news:

(-) Netflix (NFLX) was declining more than 1%. On Tuesday the company reported net income of $1.30 per share in Q4, up from $0.30 per share a year earlier, as revenue grew to $5.47 billion from $4.19 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net earnings of $0.53 per share, which may not be comparable, on revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter.

