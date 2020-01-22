Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2020: ADAP,AKCA,HCM

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were edging higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index Wednesday rising less than 0.1% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing about 0.1% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) rose nearly 5% after the immuno-oncology company Wednesday priced an $84 million public offering of 21 million American depositary shares $4 apiece, representing a 3.4% discount to Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to continue the clinical development of its immunotherapies, among other things.

In other sector news:

(+) Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) climbed 12% after the biopharmaceuticals company, together with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), said their AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx drug candidate met the primary endpoint of a phase II trial by significantly lowering triglcerate levels in patients at risk for cardiovascular disease. AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx also met multiple secondary endpoints with a favorable safety and tolerability profile, the companies said.

(-) Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) fell more than 11% after the company said late Tuesday it plans a $110 million public offering of its American depositary shares. The company expects to use net proceeds to fund ongoing research and clinical development of its prospective oncology treatments and also expand its commercialization capabilities.

