Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2022: NFLX,PTON

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.7%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) tumbled 21%, sinking below $400 a share for the first time since April 2020, after the streaming television company projected Q1 net income and revenue that trailed analyst estimates even as Q4 EPS came in better than expected. It sees net income for the three months ending March 31 of around $2.86 per share on $7.9 billion in revenue.

Peloton (PTON) rallied Friday, rising over 14%, as the exercise-equipment company said it expects to report around $1.14 billion in revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, which would lag the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.15 billion.

