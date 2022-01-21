Markets
NFLX

Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2022: NFLX, LIND, PTON, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.12% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.42%.

Netflix (NFLX) reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $1.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.83. The entertainment provider also projected Q1 EPS of $2.86 on $7.9 billion in revenue.

Analysts expected Q1 2022 EPS of $3.05 and revenue of $7.93 billion. Netflix was recently shedding over 20% in value.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) was down more than 6% after its Lindblad Expeditions unit upsized an offering of 6.750% senior secured notes due 2027 by $20 million to $360 million and priced it at 100% of the principal amount.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was 5% higher after it reported preliminary fiscal Q2 revenue of $1.14 billion, which would be up from $1.06 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $1.15 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX LIND PTON XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular