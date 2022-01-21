Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2022: NFLX, LIND, PTON, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.12% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.42%.

Netflix (NFLX) reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $1.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.83. The entertainment provider also projected Q1 EPS of $2.86 on $7.9 billion in revenue.

Analysts expected Q1 2022 EPS of $3.05 and revenue of $7.93 billion. Netflix was recently shedding over 20% in value.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) was down more than 6% after its Lindblad Expeditions unit upsized an offering of 6.750% senior secured notes due 2027 by $20 million to $360 million and priced it at 100% of the principal amount.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was 5% higher after it reported preliminary fiscal Q2 revenue of $1.14 billion, which would be up from $1.06 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $1.15 billion.

