Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2021: UAL,TAL,FUBO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, United Airlines (UAL) fell 5.6% after reporting Q4 financial results lagging Wall Street expectations and also forecast revenue for the current quarter lagging analyst estimates by a wide margin. The passenger air carrier is projecting a 65% to 70% drop in Q1 revenue compared with its $7.98 billion in sales during the first three months of 2020, suggesting a range of $2.39 billion to $2.79 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a 52% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.12 billion

To the upside, TAL Education Group (TAL) was over 14% higher, easing from a nearly 25% rise to a record $84.41 a share after the Chinese K-12 tutoring company reported a 35.1% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.12 billion during its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.08 billion in Q3 revenue.

FuboTV (FUBO) raced to a 13% gain after Barrington Research Thursday began coverage of the streaming television company with an outperform stock rating an a $40 price target.

