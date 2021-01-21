Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2021: TAL, AEO, BEDU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.18% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently advancing by 0.3%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) was down 0.4% as it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.02 per American depositary share, down from $0.08 per ADS in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for non-GAAP net income of $0.08 per ADS.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) said it expects Q4 revenue to drop in the low single digits as a result of store revenue declines from weak mall traffic, store closures, and reduced hours related to the pandemic. American Eagle Outfitters was slightly advancing in recent trading.

Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) was over 3.7% higher even after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of RMB1.61 ($0.25) per share that fell from RMB1.74 per share a year ago, but still beating the $0.22 average estimate compiled by Capital IQ from two analysts.

