Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2021: PCAR,UBER,UAL,TAL,FUBO

Consumer stocks were widely mixed in late Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Paccar (PCAR) rolled past $100 a share for the first time ever on Thursday, topping out with a more than 15% gain at $103.17, after the large truck builder late Wednesday announced a new partnership with technology startup Aurora to develop self-driving transport trucks. Paccar will combine its autonomous driving technology with the software suite and the laser- and GPS-based vehicle guidance system Aurora acquired from Uber (UBER) last month to build self-driving Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks.

TAL Education Group (TAL) was 15% higher in late trade, easing from a nearly 25% rise to a record $84.41 a share after the Chinese K-12 tutoring company reported a 35.1% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.12 billion during its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.08 billion in Q3 revenue.

FuboTV (FUBO) raced to a more than 18% gain after Barrington Research Thursday began coverage of the streaming television company with an outperform stock rating and a $40 price target.

Among decliners, United Airlines (UAL) fell 5.5% after reporting Q4 financial results lagging Wall Street expectations and also forecast revenue for the current quarter lagging analyst estimates by a wide margin. The passenger air carrier is projecting a 65% to 70% drop in Q1 revenue compared with its $7.98 billion in sales during the first three months of 2020, suggesting a range of $2.39 billion to $2.79 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a 52% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.12 billion

