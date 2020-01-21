Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2020: TTC,CSS,AIN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.31%

MCD -0.37%

DIS -0.34%

CVS -0.76%

KO +0.14%

Consumer stocks were slightly lower in Tuesday trading, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 gaining less than 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down just over 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Toro Company (TTC) declined almost 1% after the power tools-maker Tuesday announced its purchase of privately held rival Venture Products for $167.5 million in cash. Venture manufactures turf, landscape, and snow and ice management equipment and generated around $100 million in sales during 2019, Toro said in a statement.

In other sector news:

(+) CSS Industries (CSS) nearly doubled in price in Tuesday trading, recently rising more than 99%. The consumer gift packaging company said Monday it agreed to an $88 million cash buyout offer from UK-based IG Design Group. The deal is expected to close during the current quarter ending March 31.

(-) Albany International (AIN) fell about 1%. The textile manufacturer Tuesday said board chairman A. William Higgins will become its new chief executive officer, succeeding Olivier Jarrault, who is leaving the company with the mutual consent of the board. Former board chairman Erkie Kailbourne will return to his former role.

