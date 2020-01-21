Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2020: CSS, TAL, EDU, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.17%

MCD: -0.20%

DIS: -0.06%

CVS: -0.29%

KO: Flat

Top consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) CSS Industries (CSS), which rose by over 99% as it agreed to be acquired by UK-based IG Design Group for $88 million in cash.

(-) TAL Education Group (TAL) was down more than 8% after it reported a net income of $0.09 per American depositary share (ADS) for the fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, down from $0.24 per ADS in the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.17.

(-) New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) was over 3% lower as it booked a Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.36 per American depositary share, up from $0.14 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.21.

