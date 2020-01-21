Consumer Sector Update for 01/21/2020: BYND,SBUX,TTC,CSS,AIN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.48%

MCD -0.37%

DIS -0.51%

CVS -1.75%

KO +0.39%

Consumer stocks turned mixed in late Tuesday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3%, reversing a prior decline, while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 still were almost 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND) climbed 17.5% after Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Kevin Johnson said the coffee chain will expand plant-based options on its menu as part of its broader efforts to become a "resource-positive" company. Johnson did not provide details but the company told Bloomberg in an email message that it was "exploring meat alternatives" for its breakfast menu without identifying specific partnerships or brands.

In other sector news:

(+) CSS Industries (CSS) nearly doubled in price in Tuesday trading, recently rising 99.6%. The consumer gift packaging company said Monday it agreed to an $88 million cash buyout offer from UK-based IG Design Group. The deal is expected to close during the current quarter ending March 31.

(-) Toro Company (TTC) declined fractionally after the power tools-maker Tuesday announced its purchase of privately held rival Venture Products for $167.5 million in cash. Venture manufactures turf, landscape, and snow and ice management equipment and generated around $100 million in sales during 2019, Toro said in a statement.

(-) Albany International (AIN) fell over 2%. The textile manufacturer Tuesday said board chairman A. William Higgins will become its new chief executive officer, succeeding Olivier Jarrault, who is leaving the company with the mutual consent of the board. Former board chairman Erkie Kailbourne will return to his former role.

