Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2023: W,GNS,HLBZ,NFLX

Consumer stocks were broadly higher shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising nearly 2.2%.

In company news, Wayfair (W) shares were surging nearly 20% higher after disclosing plans to cut its global workforce by 10%, with the 1,750 jobs on the chopping block as part of efforts by the online retailer to accelerate the timeline for breaking even on a key profitability metric.

Genius Group (GNS) gained almost 53%, The company said overnight it was forming an internal task force led by Timothy Murphy, a Genius board member and a former deputy director of the FBI, to fight illegal short selling of its stock.

Helbiz (HLBZ) soared over 62% after the micro-transit company said it also was exploring ways to address illegal short-selling of its stock. The company late Thursday also detailed a standby equity purchase agreement, using half of the proceeds to repay a portion of debentures.

Netflix (NFLX) jumped 8.4%. The streaming television company reported better-than-expected Q4 net income and revenue, saying it added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the final three months of 2022, breezing past the 4.5 million new subscribers expected in a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

