Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2023: GNS,HLBZ,NFLX

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.9%.

Genius Group (GNS) surged 41%, The company said overnight it was forming an internal task force led by Timothy Murphy, a Genius board member and a former deputy director of the FBI, to fight illegal short selling of its stock.

Helbiz (HLBZ) soared 60% after the micro-transit company said it also was exploring ways to address illegal short selling of its stock. The company late Thursday also detailed a standby equity purchase agreement, using half of the proceeds to repay a portion of debentures.

Netflix (NFLX) jumped 7.2%. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 net income and revenue and said it added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the final three months of 2022, breezing past the 4.5 million new subscribers expected in a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.