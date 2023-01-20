Markets
GNS

Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2023: GNS,HLBZ,NFLX

January 20, 2023 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.9%.

Genius Group (GNS) surged 41%, The company said overnight it was forming an internal task force led by Timothy Murphy, a Genius board member and a former deputy director of the FBI, to fight illegal short selling of its stock.

Helbiz (HLBZ) soared 60% after the micro-transit company said it also was exploring ways to address illegal short selling of its stock. The company late Thursday also detailed a standby equity purchase agreement, using half of the proceeds to repay a portion of debentures.

Netflix (NFLX) jumped 7.2%. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 net income and revenue and said it added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the final three months of 2022, breezing past the 4.5 million new subscribers expected in a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNS
HLBZ
NFLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.