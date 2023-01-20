Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2023: GNS, W, JD, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive recently and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher.

Genius Group (GNS) was rising past 107%, a day after the company said its board approved an action plan to address illegal short selling of its stock, including the formation of an Illegal Trading Task Force.

Wayfair (W) was up more than 7% after saying it will cut about 1,750 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, as part of an ongoing plan to reduce costs.

JD.com (JD) shareholder, Cathie Wood's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, has sold 6,645 American depositary shares of the Chinese online retailer, Bloomberg News reported, citing internal data. JD.com was over 2% higher recently.

