Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2022: SIG, VMAR, SKIN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.21% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.71%.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was gaining over 5% in value after saying its preliminary sales over the holiday season spanning the nine-weeks ending Jan. 1 increased by over 30% year on year to $2.4 billion, leading to a raise in its Q4 revenue forecast.

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) was up more than 6% after announcing a partnership with Nextfour Solutions to build a customized smart navigation system.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) said it appointed Andrew Stanleick as president and chief executive officer, starting Feb. 7. The Beauty Health Company was marginally advancing recently.

