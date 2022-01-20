Markets
SIG

Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2022: SIG, VMAR, SKIN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.21% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.71%.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was gaining over 5% in value after saying its preliminary sales over the holiday season spanning the nine-weeks ending Jan. 1 increased by over 30% year on year to $2.4 billion, leading to a raise in its Q4 revenue forecast.

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) was up more than 6% after announcing a partnership with Nextfour Solutions to build a customized smart navigation system.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) said it appointed Andrew Stanleick as president and chief executive officer, starting Feb. 7. The Beauty Health Company was marginally advancing recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIG VMAR SKIN XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular