Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2022: CVNA,CRSR,AAL

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, Carvana (CVNA) climbed 6.4% after a KeyBanc downgrade to sector weight from overweight, one day after the used-car ecommerce platform said it completed its 1 millionth sale during the final three months of 2021, or roughly nine years after the company began operations.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) was rising 5% after the gaming equipment and components company reported preliminary FY21 revenue of $1.9 billion, reaching the high end of its $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion forecast range and topping Street views looking for $1.88 billion in revenue for 12 months ended Dec. 31. Street forecast provided by Capital IQ. It sees FY22 revenue growing to between $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion, straddling the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.99 billion in revenue this year.

American Airlines Group (AAL) rose 0.3% on Thursday, reversing an earlier decline that followed the carrier saying total revenue for its current Q1 likely will be down 20% to 22% from its $10.58 billion in revenue during the pre-pandemic first three months of 2019, indicating a Q1 range of $8.25 billion to $8.46 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for American to generate $8.97 billion during the three months ending March 31.

