Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2021: SEAC,NFLX,PSO,PERI

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Wednesday climbing 0.2%, overcoming a narrow decline earlier in the session, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.0%.

In company news, SeaChange International (SEAC) retreated Wednesday, sinking 12% in late-afternoon trading after the television advertising company said Chad Hassler has resigned as chief commercial officer. The company also is searching for a new CEO following the departure last week of former chief executive Yossi Aloni, who was succeeded on an interim basis by board chairman Roberts Pons.

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) fell fractionally after the digital advertising company Wednesday priced an upsized, $57.4 million public offering of about 5 million of its ordinary shares at $11.50 apiece, representing a nearly 18% discount to Tuesday's closing price. Shortly before pricing the deal, Perion increased the size of the deal by $7.4 million over its original plan for a $50 million stock sale.

Among gainers, Netflix (NFLX) was surging Wednesday, at one point climbing over 18% to a new, all-time high of $593.29 a share, after the streaming television service reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and forecast net income and revenue for the current quarter also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company is projecting Q1 net income of $2.97 per share on $7.13 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.13 per share profit for the three months ending March 31 on $7.03 billion in revenue.

Pearson (PSO) rose 8.5% after the educational publisher Wednesday said it is expecting to report a 4% increase in Q4 sales over year-ago levels, improving on a 10% year-over-year sales decline during the previous quarter. It also said global online sales grew 18% during 2020, supported by strong enrollments in its Virtual Schools platform and increased sales within its online program management.

