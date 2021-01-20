Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2021: NFLX,PSO,PERI

Consumer stocks were broadly split between winners and losers in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.8%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) was surging Wednesday, at one point climbing over 16% to a new, all-time high of $583.30 a share, after the streaming television service reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and forecast net income and revenue for the current quarter also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company is projecting Q1 net income of $2.97 per share on $7.13 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.13 per share profit for the three months ending March 31 on $7.03 billion in revenue.

Pearson (PSO) rose 8.6% after the educational publisher Wednesday said it is expecting to report a 4% increase in Q4 sales over year-ago levels, improving on a 10% year-over-year sales decline during the previous quarter. It also said global online sales grew 18% during 2020, supported by strong enrollments in its Virtual Schools platform and increased sales within its online program management.

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) fell 4.4% after the digital advertising company Wednesday priced an upsized, $57.4 million public offering of about 5 million of its ordinary shares at $11.50 apiece, representing a nearly 18% discount to Tuesday's closing price. Shortly before pricing the deal, Perion increased the size of the deal by $7.4 million over its original plan for a $50 million stock sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.