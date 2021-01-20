Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2021: NFLX, BABA, PG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were gaining 0.1% in value and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were climbing by 0.77% in recent trading.

Netflix (NFLX) was climbing past 14% after it reported Q4 results and subscriber growth ahead of expectations. The company posted Q4 EPS of $1.19, down from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Alibaba Group (BABA) was gaining over 6% in value after founder Jack Ma reportedly made his first public appearance since October.

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported Q2 core earnings of $1.64 a share, up from $1.42 a share in the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.51. Procter & Gamble was marginally lower recently.

