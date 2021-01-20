Markets
NFLX

Consumer Sector Update for 01/20/2021: NFLX, BABA, PG, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were gaining 0.1% in value and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were climbing by 0.77% in recent trading.

Netflix (NFLX) was climbing past 14% after it reported Q4 results and subscriber growth ahead of expectations. The company posted Q4 EPS of $1.19, down from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Alibaba Group (BABA) was gaining over 6% in value after founder Jack Ma reportedly made his first public appearance since October.

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported Q2 core earnings of $1.64 a share, up from $1.42 a share in the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.51. Procter & Gamble was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX BABA PG XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular