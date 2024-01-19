Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2024: IRBT, AMZN, W, NTCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

The European Union's competition regulator is planning to block Amazon's (AMZN) proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba maker iRobot (IRBT), media reports said, citing unnamed sources. iRobot was retreating by over 31% pre-bell.

Wayfair (W) was almost 14% higher after saying it plans to cut its global workforce by 13%, or 1,650 employees, as part of its workforce realignment plan to right-size its cost structure.

Natura (NTCO) was down more than 3% after saying its board has approved a plan to end the company's secondary listing of American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

