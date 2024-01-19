Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2024: AREN, SAVE, COUR, IRBT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.1%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising almost 1%.

In corporate news, Arena (AREN) shares sank 36% after disclosing a "significant" workforce reduction on Thursday. The company, which publishes Sports Illustrated and other titles, said Thursday it missed debt payments and is undertaking cost-cutting measures.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) said it expects Q4 revenue of about $1.32 billion, which is at the high end of its previous forecast. The company also said its proposed merger with JetBlue Airways (JBLU) "remains in full force and effect." Spirit Airlines shares surged 21%.

Coursera's (COUR) enterprise revenue is expected to be weaker amid a "lack of visibility" into a recovery in the segment, Goldman Sachs said in a report emailed Friday. The brokerage downgraded its rating on Coursera to sell from neutral and cut its price target to $14 from $18. Coursera shares dropped past 10%.

The European Union's competition regulator plans to block Amazon's (AMZN) planned $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot (IRBT), media reports said Thursday. iRobot shares plunged nearly 25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.