Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2023: PG, YUM, ISPO, LUV

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) sliding 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) sinking 1.7%.

In company news, Procter & Gamble (PG) retreated 2.0% after the consumer products conglomerate reported declines in fiscal Q2 results compared with year-ago levels but still matched analyst projections with its adjusted net income and narrowly beat Wall Street expectations with its Q2 sales.

Yum! Brands (YUM) slid 2.1% after saying it closed fewer than 300 of its restaurants in the UK following a ransomware attack on Wednesday affecting some of its IT systems. All of the affected locations have resumed operations, the company said, adding there was no evidence "at this stage" any data with customer information were stolen.

Inspirato (ISPO) was 0.8% lower after the luxury travel company said it would be cutting around 12% of its 800 hospitality jobs to streamline operations and boosting non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) was up 0.4% after the union representing the carrier's pilots late Wednesday said it would seek a strike authorization vote this spring, citing the lack of progress negotiating a new contract with management. A Southwest executive said an authorization vote would not affect operations or the airline's "ability to take care of our customers." Contract talks were scheduled to resume next week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.