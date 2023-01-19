Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2023: PG, APPH, TAL, XLP, XLY

January 19, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down by 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was off almost 1%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was slipping past 1% after it posted fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.59 per share, down from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.59.

AppHarvest (APPH) said it has started commercial shipments from its first harvest of tomatoes at its new 60-acre indoor farm in Richmond, Kentucky. AppHarvest was recently retreating by more than 3%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per diluted American depositary share, narrowing from a loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.01 per share. TAL Education Group was declining by more than 4% recently.

