Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2022: SBEV,PG,F,UTZ

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.3%, with its declines accelerating this afternoon.

In company news, Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Wednesday jumped out to a more than 28% gain after receiving approval to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria alcoholic beverage line in Kroger's (KR) Ralph's Grocery chain, adding all three varieties of its Pulpoloco white, rose and classic red wine drinks to 187 store locations in southern California.

Procter & Gamble (PG) rose 3.8% after the consumer products conglomerate reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised the bottom end of its forecast for all-in sales growth during its FY22 ending June 30, now expecting a 3% to 4% increase over FY21 levels compared with its prior guidance expecting 2% to 4% growth.

To the downside, Utz Brands (UTZ) slid 3.1% after Stephens cut its stock rating for the snack foods company to equalweight from overweight and assigned an $18 price target for Utz shares.

Ford Motor (F) declined 7.1% after the automaker late Tuesday said will reclassify a $900 million non-cash gain on its investment in the electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (RIVN) recorded during the first three months of 2021 as a special item, removing the Q1 item from Ford's non-GAAP net income and earnings before interest and taxes for FY21. Ford also reportedly began recalling around 200,000 cars to fix a problem that can keep their brake lights from turning off.

