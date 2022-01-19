Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2022: SBEV, PG, KHC, KR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.49% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.23% recently.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) gained nearly 38% after saying it has received approval to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria alcoholic beverage line in 187 stores of Ralph's Grocery, a division of supermarket chain Kroger (KR).

Procter & Gamble (PG) was up marginally after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.66 per share, up from $1.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.65.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) advanced by more than 1% after saying it has completed the acquisition of an 85% stake in German start-up Just Spices for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.