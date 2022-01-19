Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2022: PG,F,UTZ

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Procter & Gamble (PG) rose 4.3% after the consumer products conglomerate reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised the bottom end of its forecast for all-in sales growth during its FY22 ending June 30, now expecting a 3% to 4% increase over FY21 levels compared with its prior guidance expecting 2% to 4% growth.

Ford Motor (F) declined 7.2% after the automaker late Tuesday said will reclassify a $900 million non-cash gain on its investment in the electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (RIVN) recorded during the first three months of 2021 as a special item, removing the Q1 item from Ford's non-GAAP net income and earnings before interest and taxes for FY21.

Utz Brands (UTZ) slid 3.3% after Stephens cut its stock rating for the snack foods company to equalweight from overweight and assigned an $18 price target for Utz shares.

