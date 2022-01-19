Markets
PG

Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2022: PG,F,UTZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Procter & Gamble (PG) rose 4.3% after the consumer products conglomerate reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised the bottom end of its forecast for all-in sales growth during its FY22 ending June 30, now expecting a 3% to 4% increase over FY21 levels compared with its prior guidance expecting 2% to 4% growth.

Ford Motor (F) declined 7.2% after the automaker late Tuesday said will reclassify a $900 million non-cash gain on its investment in the electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (RIVN) recorded during the first three months of 2021 as a special item, removing the Q1 item from Ford's non-GAAP net income and earnings before interest and taxes for FY21.

Utz Brands (UTZ) slid 3.3% after Stephens cut its stock rating for the snack foods company to equalweight from overweight and assigned an $18 price target for Utz shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG F UTZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular