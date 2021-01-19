Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2021: TSLA, VIPS, FCAU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were gaining 0.43% and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was recently 0.81% higher.

Tesla (TSLA) said it has started delivering its Model Y China-made cars in Shanghai on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported the same day. Tesla was up more than 1% in recent trading.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) said the State Administration for Market Regulations in China has launched an investigation into the company's possible violation of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law. Vipshop was slightly higher in recent trading.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was rising more than 12%. The automaker said Saturday it completed its merger with Peugeot, creating a new automotive manufacturing company Stellantis, has been completed.

