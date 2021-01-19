Consumer Sector Update for 01/19/2021: AESE,GM,MSFT,HMC,VIPS,CCK

Consumer stocks were ending mixed on Tuesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% in late-afternoon trade while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) was 17% after Tuesday announcing the sale of its World Poker Tour brand, along with other poker-related assets, to equity firm Element Partners for about $78.3 million, consisting of a $68.3 million upfront payment and a 5% share of the divested unit's revenue, up to a maximum of $10 million. Allied also said it selected Lake Street Capital Markets to assist with evaluating strategic options for its e-sports business, including a potential sale.

General Motors (GM) rose 9.5% after the automaker Tuesday announced a long-term strategic relationship with electric vehicle company Cruise and Microsoft (MSFT) to accelerate commercialization of self-driving vehicles. GM and Microsoft, together with Honda (HMC) and institutional investors, also will invest more than $2 billion in Cruise as part of the new alliance. GM Tuesday also said it received union approval to adapt its CAMI assembly plant in Ontario for the production of electric vehicles.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) climbed 4.5% on Tuesday. China's State Administration for Market Regulations launched an investigation into possible anti-trust violations by the e-commerce company.

Crown Holdings (CCK) fell 1.5% after saying its CROWN Embalagens unit will build its sixth beverage can plant in Brazil, with the new two-line facility expected to produce up to 2.4 billion cans per year and expanding its overall yearly capacity in that country to 13.3 billion cans. The first line is slated to begin production by mid-2022 while the second should begin operations by the end of 2022.

