Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2024: SBUX, SAVE, MDC, BIRK

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In corporate news, Starbucks' (SBUX) soft same-store sales growth in H1 may continue to put pressure on the company's shares until there's improved visibility in H2, Wedbush said in a note Thursday. The investment firm maintained the company's stock at neutral and lowered its price target to $95 from $100. Starbucks shares were rising 1.6%.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is looking into restructuring options, days after its proposed merger with JetBlue (JBLU) was blocked by a district court judge, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Spirit shares dropped 7.8%.

M.D.C. (MDC) has agreed to be acquired by a wholly owned unit of Japanese homebuilder Sekisui House in an all-cash deal for $4.9 billion, the companies said Thursday. M.D.C. shares jumped 18%.

Birkenstock (BIRK) was shedding almost 9% after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of 0.15 euro ($0.16) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 0.32 euro per diluted share a year earlier.

