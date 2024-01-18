News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2024: SBUX, SAVE, MDC, BIRK

January 18, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In corporate news, Starbucks' (SBUX) soft same-store sales growth in H1 may continue to put pressure on the company's shares until there's improved visibility in H2, Wedbush said in a note Thursday. The investment firm maintained the company's stock at neutral and lowered its price target to $95 from $100. Starbucks shares were rising 1.6%.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is looking into restructuring options, days after its proposed merger with JetBlue (JBLU) was blocked by a district court judge, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Spirit shares dropped 7.8%.

M.D.C. (MDC) has agreed to be acquired by a wholly owned unit of Japanese homebuilder Sekisui House in an all-cash deal for $4.9 billion, the companies said Thursday. M.D.C. shares jumped 18%.

Birkenstock (BIRK) was shedding almost 9% after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of 0.15 euro ($0.16) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 0.32 euro per diluted share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
