Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2024: SAVE, MDC, BIRK

Consumer stocks fell Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In corporate news, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is looking into restructuring options, days after its proposed merger with JetBlue (JBLU) was blocked by a district court judge, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Spirit shares plunged 26%.

M.D.C. (MDC) has agreed to be acquired by a wholly owned unit of Japanese homebuilder Sekisui House in an all-cash deal for $4.9 billion, the companies said Thursday. M.D.C. shares jumped 18%.

Birkenstock (BIRK) was shedding 10% after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of 0.15 euro ($0.16) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 0.32 euro per diluted share a year earlier.

