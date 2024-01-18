News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2024: BIRK, LUXH, BIRD, XLP, XLY

January 18, 2024

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slightly declining while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.6% recently.

Birkenstock (BIRK) was shedding 10% in value after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of 0.15 euro ($0.16) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 0.32 euro per diluted share a year earlier.

LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) said the recent short-seller report about the company was "inaccurate" and "misleading," and that it relied heavily on "speculation and mischaracterizations." LuxUrban Hotels was slipping past 3% in recent premarket activity.

Allbirds (BIRD) was up more than 1% after it announced the promotion of Kelly Olmstead to be its new chief market officer from her current position as a senior vice president for brand and marketing.

