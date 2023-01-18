Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2023: FUV, BTB, BGFV, YETI

Consumer stocks added to broad declines Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 2.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipping 1.1%.

Data Wednesday showed retail sales fell 1.1% in December, compared with a 1% slide in November and market estimates for a 0.9% drop last month.

Arcimoto (FUV) tumbled 61% after the electric recreational vehicle company priced a $12 million public offering of 4 million shares at $3 each, representing a 51% discount to Tuesday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $3 a share.

Bit Brother (BTB) shares plunged 70% after the Chinese tea merchant Wednesday priced a $7.1 million direct offering of 1.6 million ordinary shares at $4.50 each, below Tuesday's closing price of $6.64. Investors also received warrants to buy up to 2.35 million more shares over the next five years and exercisable at $4.50 each.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) fell 8.6% after the retailer said it expects Q4 net income in a range of $0.07 to $0.08 per share, lagging behind internal projections of $0.08 to $0.20 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting normalized net income of $0.13 per share.

YETI Holdings (YETI) shares slid 7.5% following a Cowen downgrade Wednesday to market perform with a $47 price target from a prior outperform stock rating for the recreational and outdoor products company.

