Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2023: BTB,BGFV,YETI

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 2.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipping nearly 1%.

Data Wednesday showed retail sales fell 1.1% during December compared with a 1% slide in November and market estimates for a 0.9% drop last month.

In company news, Bit Brother (BTB) shares plunged 71% after the Chinese tea merchant Wednesday priced a $7.1 million direct offering of nearly 1.6 million ordinary shares at $4.50 apiece, below Tuesday's closing price of $6.64 per share. Investors also received warrants to buy up to 2.35 million more shares over the next five years and exercisable at $4.50 each.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) stock tumbled 9.4% after the retailer said it expects Q4 net income in a range of $0.07 to $0.08 per share, lagging internal projections looking for an $0.08 to $0.20 per share profit and also trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting normalized net income of $0.13 per share.

YETI Holdings (YETI) shares slid 8.1% following a Cowen downgrade Wednesday to market perform with a $47 price target from a prior outperform stock rating for the recreational and outdoor products company.

