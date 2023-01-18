Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2023: BGFV, PRTY, CZOO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.85% recently.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) was more than 5% lower after saying preliminary data pegged its fiscal Q4 earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.07 to $0.08, below the company's previous guidance of $0.08 to $0.20.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) was more than 10% higher after saying it has reached an agreement with a group of noteholders to help restructure the company to reduce its debt and optimize its capital structure and liquidity.

Cazoo Group (CZOO) was climbing past 3% after saying preliminary data show sales of about 17,750 units for its UK retail business in Q4, up more than 100% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.