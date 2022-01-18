Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2022: UL,GSK,PFE,HAIN,THO

Consumer stocks were slipping in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.0%.

In company news, Unilever (UL) sank over 13% after GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said the consumer products conglomerate made multiple bids to acquire its 68%-owned GSK Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Pfizer (PFE), including a $68 billion offer for the over-the-counter medicines in late December it rejected because the unsolicited deal "fundamentally undervalued" the business. GlaxoSmithKline shares were 2.9% higher in recent trade, while Pfizer was down 2%.

The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) declined nearly 12% after the packaged foods company Tuesday said it expects adjusted net sales for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31 to be down 1% to 3% from year-ago levels, indicating a range of $512.5 million to $523.1 million based on its $528.4 million in sales last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for $530.1 million in Q2 sales.

Thor Industries (THO) was falling 4.6% after the recreational vehicles manufacturer Tuesday announced a new strategic partnership with the TechNexus Venture Collaborative to leverage business models, consumer trends and technology for the recreational vehicle industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.