Consumer Sector Update for 01/18/2022: ATVI, MSFT, UL, KSS, WMT

Consumer stocks were in the decline ahead of Tuesday's opening bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropped 1.5%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) has struck a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion. Shares of the video game publisher surged 37.6% on the news.

Unilever (UL) slumped almost 10% on plans to initiate a major restructuring initiative while it seeks to acquire the consumer health care joint venture of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) to advance its growth strategy.

Activist investor Macellum Advisors is urging Kohl's (KSS) to take action on its falling stock price or sell the company, according to a letter to shareholders released Tuesday. Shares of the retailer were up just 0.3% recently

Walmart (WMT) was down 0.6% on plans to create its own digital currency and non-fungible tokens.

