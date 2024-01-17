Consumer Sector Update for 01/17/2024: SBGI, AMZN, WBD, DIS

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) sliding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.5%.

In corporate news, Sinclair's (SBGI) Diamond Sports Group unit said Wednesday it has signed a restructuring support agreement with its largest creditors for a reorganization plan to emerge from bankruptcy, under which it will also get a minority investment from Amazon.com (AMZN). Sinclair shares jumped past 12% while Amazon was shedding 1.8%.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) unit CNN plans to consolidate its newsgathering operations into a unified unit serving TV, streaming and digital platforms, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell 2.5%.

Walt Disney (DIS) was shedding 2.9% after the company said its board rejected the nominations by activist shareholders Trian Fund Management and the Blackwells Group and endorsed 12 nominees for directors.

