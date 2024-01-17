Consumer Sector Update for 01/17/2024: BGFV, CVGW, DIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined by 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down more than 1% recently.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) was over 9% lower after saying it expects to report a Q4 loss of $0.38 to $0,.40 a share, widening from its guidance for a loss of $0.20 to $0.35. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expects a loss of $0.28 normalized.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) was slipping past 5% after saying it is considering selling its fresh-cut business to F&S Fresh Foods for about $100 million.

Walt Disney (DIS) was slightly declining after saying its board rejected the nominations by activist shareholders Trian Fund Management and the Blackwells Group, and endorsed 12 nominees for directors.

