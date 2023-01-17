Consumer Sector Update for 01/17/2023: WHR, EDU, DEO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.1% recently.

Whirlpool (WHR) said it has concluded a strategic review of its business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with two agreements with Arcelik. Whirlpool was declining by more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per diluted American depositary share, swinging from a non-GAAP net loss of $5.31 per ADS a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast normalized net income of $0.09. The company's stock was slipping past 3% recently.

Diageo (DEO) was up more than 1% after saying it agreed to acquire the Philippines dark rum brand Don Papa Rum for an upfront payment of 260 million euros ($281.4 million).

