Consumer Sector Update for 01/17/2023: GAN, LSPD, PLBY, WILC

Consumer stocks were hanging on for small gains in late Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each rising 0.1%.

In company news, GAN (GAN) slipped 0.3%, giving back an earlier advance, after the casino supplier said its Coolbet sports betting and iGaming brand launched Monday in Mexico in collaboration with an unnamed locally licensed partner and providing bettors with the opportunity to wager on the 2023 Mexico Open professional golf tournament, Major League Baseball Mexico, and Formula 1 racing.

G Willi-Food International (WILC) slid 2.2% after the kosher foods distributor selected Joseph Williger, one of its controlling shareholders and co-chair, to be its new CEO, subject to shareholder approval. He would succeeds Erez Viner, whose term expired Tuesday, G Willi said.

To the upside, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) has turned 3.7% higher, rebounding from a 5.3% mid-morning slide, after the ecommerce platform company said it plans to eliminate about 10% of its current workforce as part of a broader streamlining of its operations. Roughly half of the 300 positions on the chopping block will come from its management ranks, it said, adding it expects to take between $12 million to $14 million in restructuring charges against its Q4 results.

PLBY Group (PLBY) gained almost 10% after the leisure products company said it was forming a majority owned joint venture with Charactopia Licensing to market and run Playboy-branded apparel consumer products in China. PLBY values its primary stake in Playboy China at around $250 million.

