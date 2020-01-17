Consumer Sector Update for 01/17/2020: TLRD, JMIA, GPS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.35%

MCD: +0.28%

DIS: +0.29%

CVS: +0.28%

KO: +0.21%

Leading consumer stocks were higher pre-market Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Tailored Brands (TLRD), which was up more than 11% after saying it will sell the trademarks for the Joseph Abboud menswear brand to WHP Global for $115 million.

(+) Jumia Technologies (JMIA) named Kenneth Oyolla as chief commercial officer (CCO), the Business Standard reported. The company is currently reorganizing amid plans to cut losses, according to the report. Jumia was climbing by over 3% in recent trading.

(+) Gap (GPS) was over 2% higher after saying it no longer seeks to separate Old Navy into a standalone public company. Looking forward, Gap now expects total company fiscal 2019 comparable sales and net sales to both be at the higher end of its previous guidance range of down mid-single digits and down low-single digits, respectively.

