Consumer Sector Update for 01/17/2020: IMBI,LIZI,MGPI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.81%

MCD +0.84%

DIS -0.28%

CVS Flat

KO +0.18%

Consumer stocks were edging higher in Friday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead just over 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) iMedia Brands (IMBI) raced more than 30% higher after the digital commerce company announced a new partnership between its ShopoHQ home-shopping network and the Invicta Watch Group to sell a new line of watches designed by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. The agreement also includes a live, nationally televised program, "Shaq's Invicta Collection," as well as a product partnership with Invicta. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Lizhi (LIZI) was 11% higher in its Friday debut on Nasdaq Global Market after the Chinese interactive audio entertainment platform earlier Friday priced its initial public offering of 4.1 million American depositary shares at $11 apiece, the low of its expected $11 to $13 range. Each ADS represents 20 class A shares.

(-) MGP Ingredients (MGPI) slid more than 26% after the distilled spirits producer lowered its FY19 earnings and revenue forecasts below Wall Street estimates following an unexpected lag in aged whiskey sales during its Q4 ended Dec. 31. It is now projecting FY19 net income in a range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share on around $362 million in sales, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.58 per share profit on $391.2 million in sales.

