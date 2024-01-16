Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2024: TAST, QSR, LEG, BOWL

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) edging down 0.2%.

In corporate news, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) agreed to buy Carrols Restaurant (TAST) -- its largest Burger King franchisee in the US -- in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $1 billion. Carrols shares jumped almost 13% and Restaurant Brands was shedding 3.4%.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) shares fell 7.8% after the company announced a restructuring plan for its bedding products segment and furniture, flooring and textile products division.

Bowlero (BOWL) rose 3.8% after saying it signed an agreement to acquire the Ten Pin Bowling Center in Hilliard, Ohio.

