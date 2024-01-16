News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2024: SNPS, ANSS, SATS, ACLS

January 16, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.2% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.9%.

In corporate news, Synopsys (SNPS) agreed to buy Ansys (ANSS) in a cash and stock deal valued at about $35 billion. Synopsys was rising 1.4%, while Ansys dropped almost 6%.

EchoStar (SATS) shares jumped 9.5% after the company's newly formed subsidiary DISH DBS Issuer launched exchange offers for some notes issued by another company unit, DISH DBS.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) said Tuesday it expects Q4 earnings of more than $2.05, above its previous guidance of about $2. Its shares gained 4%.

