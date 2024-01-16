Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2024: KR, ACI, TGT, SBUX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally declining recently and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%

Kroger (KR) was marginally higher after the company and Albertsons (ACI) said they now expect to close their proposed $24.6 billion merger in the first half of Kroger's fiscal 2024.

Target (TGT) is facing delays in receiving shipments from major apparel suppliers India and Pakistan amid the crisis in the Red Sea, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. Target was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Starbucks' (SBUX) petition seeking review of a lower court's decision that required the coffee chain to rehire seven pro-union employees was approved by the US Supreme Court, Reuters reported on Friday. Starbucks was almost 1% higher pre-bell.

