News & Insights

Markets
KR

Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2024: KR, ACI, TGT, SBUX, XLP, XLY

January 16, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally declining recently and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%

Kroger (KR) was marginally higher after the company and Albertsons (ACI) said they now expect to close their proposed $24.6 billion merger in the first half of Kroger's fiscal 2024.

Target (TGT) is facing delays in receiving shipments from major apparel suppliers India and Pakistan amid the crisis in the Red Sea, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. Target was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Starbucks' (SBUX) petition seeking review of a lower court's decision that required the coffee chain to rehire seven pro-union employees was approved by the US Supreme Court, Reuters reported on Friday. Starbucks was almost 1% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR
ACI
TGT
SBUX
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.