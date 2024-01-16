News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2024: GOL, QSR, TAST, LEG

January 16, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

In corporate news, Gol (GOL) shares sank 20% after Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported the airline was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) agreed to buy Carrols Restaurant (TAST) -- its largest Burger King franchisee in the US -- in an all-cash deal valued of about $1 billion. Carrols shares jumped 12% and Restaurant Brands was falling 3.5%.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) shares fell 8.7% after the company announced a restructuring plan for its bedding products segment and furniture, flooring and textile products division.

LQR House (LQR) said Tuesday its board decided to increase the size of its share-buyback program to $5 million from $2 million, instead of paying a $1 special dividend. Its shares plunged 45%.

