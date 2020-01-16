Consumer Sector Update for 01/16/2020: SIG, JD, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.27%

MCD: +0.23%

DIS: +0.49%

CVS: +0.32%

KO: +0.09%

Consumer giants were climbing pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Signet Jewelers (SIG), which was gaining more than 32% in value amid a 1.6% increase in same-store sales for the nine-week holiday season period ended Jan. 4, 2020. For fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings to range from $3.61 to $3.69 per share and sales of $6.1 billion compared with previously issued guidance of $3.11 to $3.29 adjusted EPS and sales of $6.01 billion to $6.05 billion.

(+) JD.com (JD) reiterated that its new strategy of expanding its business into China's lower-tier cities over the next three years as it sees that these areas will emerge as growth drivers due to consumption potential, Caixin Global reported, citing Xu Lei, CEO of JD's retail division. JD.com was more than 1% higher recently.

(-) Tesla's (TSLA) sales employees are urging the electric carmaker to increase their base pay, pointing to growing responsibilities as the company aggressively expands its operations internationally. According to CNBC, Virginia-based Tesla sales adviser Dare Brewer started an online petition at Coworker.org "requesting a 15% increase in base pay [for the adviser and vehicle preparation specialist positions] to bring us closer to a living wage." Tesla was down more than 4% in recent trading.

